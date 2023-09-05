Nigerians Will Be Happy Once The Election Tribunal Delivers It’s Judgement Based On Merit– Kalu Kalu

According to a Nigerian lawyer Kalu Kalu, has express his reactions towards the decision of the Presidential Election Tribunal, recall that a senior court official said that the PEPC, which is held over by Justice Haruna Tsamman, has announced that the Presidential Election Tribunal will render the ruling in its entirety on September 9, 2023.

Kalu asserted in an interview on AIT, Kalu said that judges should rule based on merit rather than procedure, once the presidential election tribunal issues its decision based on merit, every Nigerian will be satisfied with the outcome.

According to Kalu word, “The decision must be based on the merits of the situation, not on the formalities of the law. One of the cardinal rules of justice is that it must be both administered and observed. Substantial justice, as opposed to just procedural justice, is of paramount importance. When the election tribunal hearing the petitions issues its decision based on the merits rather than on technicalities, everyone will be satisfied.

Our court, according to a large body of literature, should err on the side of substantial justice rather than technical justice. All Nigerians are counting on the tribunal to bring substantial justice on Wednesday.

Starting from 5:20

Dear esteem readers what is your opinion concerning this news drop your comment below

Lizzybella105 (

)