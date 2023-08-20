Nigerians Who Have Scored More Than A Goal This Season

Throughout the years, Nigeria has gained a distinguished reputation for nurturing remarkable football talents. Both past and present players have captivated the football world with their innate skills and flair.

1. Victor Osinhem (2 Goals)

Napoli commenced their Serie A title defense with a much-needed comeback victory against newly-promoted Frosinone thanks to Victor Osimhen’s superb brace. Having clinched their first league title since 1990 due to Osimhen’s impressive tally of 26 goals last season, Napoli’s star striker carried his form into the new campaign.

Frosinone surprised the visitors with an early penalty converted by Abdou Harroui but Matteo Politano swiftly equalized from the edge of the box. Osimhen then took charge scoring a goal just before halftime to put Napoli in the lead and later adding a second goal to seal the deal.

2. Taiwo Awoniyi (2 Goals)

As Steve Cooper looks ahead to the current campaign, he hopes Awoniyi can replicate his success particularly after his goals against Arsenal and Sheffield United. Awoniyi’s superb header against Sheffield marked his sixth consecutive league goal, a feat achieved previously by only Stan Collymore in 1995.

3. Gift Orban (3 Goals)

The Nigerian forward secured his first hat-trick of the season when K.A.A. Gent defeated Pogoń Szczecin with an impressive 5-0 victory in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round in Belgium. Orban kicked off the scoring in the 13th minute and extended the lead to 2-0 with only 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Then in the 64th minute, he completed his hat-trick bringing the score to an emphatic 5-0.

