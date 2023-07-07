Nigerians That Cannot Be Arrested While In Office

The concept of “nobody above the law” emphasizes the importance of holding everyone accountable for their actions regardless of social status wealth or power. However in practice the enforcement of the law can vary and instances of individuals seemingly evading justice can occur. In Nigeria, the President is immune from criminal prosecution while in office as provided for by the Constitution of Nigeria according to Thisdaylive.

In accordance with Section 308 of the Nigerian Constitution, individuals holding the positions of President, Vice President, Governors, and Deputy Governors are protected against legal action, both civil and criminal for any actions taken in the scope of their official duties. Meanwhile, it is important to note that this immunity is not absolute. Section 308 also states that the immunity only applies during the term of office. If a President commits a criminal offense before assuming office or after leaving office, the immunity does not protect them and they can be subject to arrest and prosecution like any other citizen.

Additionally impeachment is another constitutional mechanism to remove a President from office. If the President is found guilty of “gross misconduct” by the National Assembly they can be impeached which would potentially lead to criminal charges. In such cases the President may be arrested tried and if found guilty be removed from office and face other legal consequences.

