This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerians Should Trust Tinubu To Correct buhari’s Failure — APC Chieftain, Chief Olumuyiwa Filani

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, Chief Olumuyiwa Filani has appealed to electorate in the country to trust the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in providing practical solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

Filani who spoke with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Friday explained that the present government of President Muhammadu buhari has failed in its promises to the country especially in the area of the economy, adding that Nigerians are daily subjected to harsh economic policies by the government.

The lawmaker from Ikole remarked that the former governor of Lagos state has practical strategies and the necessary leadership skills to foster socioeconomic development in the nation.

Recognizing that Tinubu is running on the APC platform, he said that voters shouldn’t blame the purported failure of the buhari administration on the APC candidate by rejecting him in the election because he was not involved in the decision-making process over the previous eight years.

Recounting Tinubu’s achievements to the establishment of democracy in the nation, Filani expressed confidence that the APC candidate, if elected on February 25, will bring the country together and elevate it to a position of growth and progress in all spheres.

He claimed, “I am not pleased with the way things are going in the country, especially the fuel shortage issue because Nigerians are suffering and angry. I am a disciplined man, which is why people frequently perceive me as being contentious.

“I conducted a SWOT analysis on the four front-runners for president and concluded that they are all up to the task. Having said that, Tinubu still has an advantage over the other three. Being the most qualified and experienced, he will end up winning.

If elected, Tinubu will alter a few of the buhari administration’s policies. The majority of the commitments APC made to Nigeria in 2019 fell short.

Content created and supplied by: Bawage (via 50minds

News )

#Nigerians #Trust #Tinubu #Correct #buharis #Failure #APC #Chieftain #Chief #Olumuyiwa #FilaniNigerians Should Trust Tinubu To Correct buhari’s Failure — APC Chieftain, Chief Olumuyiwa Filani Publish on 2023-01-20 17:57:10