Nigerians Should Not Be Comfortable With The Way Abuja Indigenes Have Been Marginalised – Y. Ahmadu.

Yunusa Ahmadu, the Senior Special Assistant to AMAC chairman on FCT Indigenes, has come out to say that it’s high time the President of the country acts on the marginalisation of Abuja indigens.

According to Ahmadu who appeared in an interview on AIT morning program, Kakaaki, the people of FCT have been excluded and deprived of the right to have an input on the affairs of the state, unlike in the other 36 states. He also went ahead to note that in the past when Lagos state was the Federal Capital of Nigeria, it had its own political administrative system.

In his own words as seen on AIT this morning…

“I don’t know how best to describe it but it’s very unfair what has been meted on the people of FCT, the kind of marginalisation, deprivation and exclusion in the scheme of affairs. I don’t know if it can happen anywhere else. Even when Lagos was the Federal Capital, it still had it’s own political administrative system but here in Abuja, we do not have it.”

“We don’t have a governor, a house of assembly and the National Assembly make laws for us on the local level. Nigerians should not be comfortable with the way and manner the FCT natives have been marginalised.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 1:44:30.

