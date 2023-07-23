NEWS

Nigerians Should Give President Tinubu Some Time To Allow His Policies To Mature – Dayo Adeyeye

Joner
The Chairman of South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), Prince Dayo Adeyeye has urged Nigerians to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu some time to allow his policies to mature.

Dayo Adeyeye, a former federal lawmaker representing Ekiti South in the red chamber of the national assembly made this known today in a statement released to the public.

(Photo Credit – Premium Times paper)

According to Premium Times paper, Dayo Adeyeye urged “Nigerians to endure the hardship that might have arisen from the removal of fuel subsidy and believe that the Tinubu administration will bring more development to the country”

Dayo Adeyeye said; “Nigerians should give President Tinubu some time, to allow his policies to mature. And for us to begin to see the positive effects.The president has said he understands the pains of Nigeria, we should just exercise patience, ultimately Nigerians would give glory to God, along the line”

He added; “The removal of oil subsidy and the new exchange rate regime of the President Bola Tinubu for now, has led to inflationary pressure. This is causing some hardship on the part of the masses.”

(Photo Credit – The Premium Times paper Verified Twitter Page)

He stated further; “As the saying goes, there is no gain without pains. Like the president has said that while trying to give birth, one must go through the pains of labour, however when the child is born, the safe birth will keep the mother happy”

Source – Premium Times paper Verified Facebook Page

Joner
