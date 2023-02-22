Nigerians Should Fire Us, If We Fail After Four Years Into Office- Datti, Obi’s Running Mate

Datti Baba Ahmed, the running mate of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has asked Nigerians to fire him and Peter Obi if they fail to satisfy the expectations of Nigerians after four years if voted into office.

Datti stated the during an interview on Channels TV yesterday night.

He said for God sake, if Nigerians are not satisfied after four years, they should be fire as he questioned who are they.

Datti said he and Obi were not contesting on their own, but Nigerians are contesting through them.

They are not here to waste time, he added.

The presidential election is on 25th February, 2023. It is a critical time for Nigerians to decide who will lead them in the next four years.

Nigerians are in need of a leader that will take them out of their suffering as well as can deliver. The heat of the election is rising.

