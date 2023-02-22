NEWS

Nigerians Should Fire Us, If We Fail After Four Years Into Office- Datti, Obi’s Running Mate

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerians Should Fire Us, If We Fail After Four Years Into Office- Datti, Obi’s Running Mate

Datti Baba Ahmed, the running mate of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has asked Nigerians to fire him and Peter Obi if they fail to satisfy the expectations of Nigerians after four years if voted into office.

Datti stated the during an interview on Channels TV yesterday night.

He said for God sake, if Nigerians are not satisfied after four years, they should be fire as he questioned who are they.

Datti said he and Obi were not contesting on their own, but Nigerians are contesting through them.

They are not here to waste time, he added.

The presidential election is on 25th February, 2023. It is a critical time for Nigerians to decide who will lead them in the next four years.

Nigerians are in need of a leader that will take them out of their suffering as well as can deliver. The heat of the election is rising.

Content created and supplied by: LizzyRE (via 50minds
News )

#Nigerians #Fire #Fail #Years #Office #Datti #Obis #Running #MateNigerians Should Fire Us, If We Fail After Four Years Into Office- Datti, Obi’s Running Mate Publish on 2023-02-22 07:05:13



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I Came To You To Nominate A VP For Me Like I Did To You In 2015 But You Said No— Tinubu Tells Buhari

42 seconds ago

Today’s Headlines: Atiku Describes Wike As Coward, Labour Party Will Win Lagos—Datti Baba-Ahmed

9 mins ago

2023: What Buhari Said To Me After I Won APC Primaries That Made Me Pick Shettima -Tinubu Reveals

20 mins ago

Polls: UK to imposes visa ban on politicians inciting electoral violence

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button