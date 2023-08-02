Nigerians Should Be Wary Of The Crisis In Niger Rep. & Its Vast External Implications For Us- Obaze

The Former Secretary to the Government of Anambra State and a Chieftain of the Labour Party, Mr Oseloka Obaze, has urged Nigerians and the Nigerian government to be wary of the crisis Niger Republic and its vast domestic and external implications for us here in Nigeria.

Speaking further, Mr Oseloka Obaze made it clear that it is folly for Nigeria to enter into this type of geostrategic politics without a think through of the implications, thereby urging the Nigerian government not to make West Africa the “Grand Chessboard.”

Mr Oseloka Obaze made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his Twitter handle, while reacting to the speculated plan of the ECOWAS to deploy military in Niger Republic, so as to return the country to civil rule.

He wrote: “Nigerians should be wary of the crisis in Niger Republic & its vast domestic & external implications for us. It’s folly for Nigeria to enter into this fray of geostrategic politics without a think through of the implications. Don’t make West Africa the Grand Chessboard.”

It should be recalled that the west African regional body, ECOWAS, on Sunday held a meeting in Abuja on on Sunday and after the meeting, ECOWAS noted that they will do everything within their power, so as to make sure that they return Niger Republic back to the civil rule.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

