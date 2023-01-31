Nigerians Should Be Grateful, Citizens of Neighbouring Countries Eat Once Daily – buhari

During his visit to Kano State yesterday, the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu buhari asked Nigerians to appreciate what his administration has done, and that the situation in the country cannot be compared to some neighbouring countries that eat once daily.

According to Channels TV, the president made this statement at a state banquet in Kano, after commissioning some projects executed by the governor of Kano State.

The media aide to the president, Femi Adesina, said the ongoing infrastructural development across the country is fantastic. He added, “we have a great country but we don’t appreciate it until we visit our neighbouring countries and other countries where the preoccupation is for people to have one good meal a day.”

The president said nothing can replace real learning, not even technology that has made things easy. He urged the people to embrace education for education’s sake.

The president also thanked the governor of Kano State for the projects he did for the state.

Edyfine111 (via 50minds

News )

