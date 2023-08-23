Nigerians require more re-orientation to achieve the dream country they all desire—Mohammed Idris

In a statement captured by Vanguard papers on their official website on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, the new Minister of Information under the leadership of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that the federal republic of Nigeria require more re-orientation to achieve the dream country they all desire.

The minister revealed that one of the president’s vision for the country is to ensure that Nigerians are well reoriented in a bid for his admistration to work towards effectively and efficiently building a new Nigeria.

Mohammed said, “We need to disseminate truthful information to achieve our renewed hope agenda; we need such truth to unite and develop the country.

“Like I said, we will try as much as possible to be truthful to Nigerians; we shall try to be transparent in our dealings and be accountable. That is the message I got from Mr. President when he sent me here.

“I’ll repeat it again: This ministry will be restructured, and it will oversee the country’s orientation and information policies in a way that is highly open and transparent.

“Mr. President has advised me that the major objective of our efforts should be national reorientation.

“It’s not just about spreading information; you will all agree with me that Nigeria needs so much re-orientation to reset our nation so that together we can all build the country we desire,” he said.

