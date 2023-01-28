Nigerians remain hopeful for a national rebirth which implies returning Nigeria to Nigerians – Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Governor of Anambra State Peter Obi has revealed that Nigerians remain hopeful for a national rebirth which means returning Nigeria to Nigerians and that’s why they need to vote for a visionary leader in the upcoming general election.

Mr Peter Obi who is a presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election has been calling on Nigerians to vote for the leader of their choice who they believe that he has the capability to lead the country to the right direction.

All the candidates who are contesting to be the president of Nigeria have been campaigning from one state to another since INEC announced that they can start campaign and they’ve all been telling Nigerians their plans for the country.

Peter Obi and other presidential candidates have been urging Nigerians to get their PVC and vote for the right leader, and Mr Peter Obi also posted on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday morning that Nigerians remain hopeful for better Nigeria which means rerunning the country to its citizens.

“Nigerians remain hopeful for a national rebirth which implies returning Nigeria to Nigerians; farmers, teachers and students, lecturers, artisans, workers, pensioners and over a hundred million poor Nigerians who are not sure where their next meal will come from. -PO.”

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)