Nigerians Remain Hopeful For A National Rebirth Which Implies Returning Nigeria To Nigerians – Obi

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Gregory Obi has today dished out a new piece of information as revealed via his verified Twitter handle which was a means to keep people aware as the next general presidential election in the country now barely 28 days away.

Peter Obi who is now gradually becoming the third force among the leading front-runners in the next general election has been gaining people’s love and support as seen in many of his presidential campaign rallies held in different part of the country.

The Labour Party Obidient Movement is now unarguably a force to reckon with and expected to compete at the peak and highest level with the other two major parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress and opposition People’s Democratic Party as was the tradition in the past.

Peter Obi as part of his strategies to keep everyone informed and involved released the statement in early hour of today with a reassurance on his plans to embark on a mission to build a new Nigeria if voted into power come February 25.

He then made it known that Nigerians are very much hopeful for a national rebirth which implies returning Nigeria to Nigerians; farmers, teachers and students, lecturers, artisans, workers, pensioners and over a hundred million poor Nigerians who are not really sure where their next meal will come from.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Content created and supplied by: DonJay1 (via 50minds

News )

