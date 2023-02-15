Nigerians Reacts As Tinubu Makes Another Gaffe During Presidential Rally In Rivers State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many Nigerians have reacted after another video of APC’s Presidential candidate, Ahmed Tinubu made another gaffe on the podium. In the past months, the Presidential aspirant for the All Progressive congress have made errors that have been shared All over social media.

Most people think that those errors he made and is making will make him lose the trust of some citizens. Over the months Tinubu has trended on social media for one gaffe or another. In a way, it isn’t actually right to criticise Tinubu as everyone makes mistakes and no one is above making mistakes.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, arrived in Port Harcourt, in continuation of their campaign for the presidency. The duo arrived at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium for the party’s presidential rally.

Tinubu made this gaffe during the presidential rally. While the national anthem was on going, he raised the staff he held while others respected the anthem by placing their right hand on their chest. Former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomole, corrected Tinubu and he kept the staff down. What does this potray? Perhaps he wasn’t aware at that moment that the national anthem was on going or he just decided to do things his own way. Either way, everyone should respect the national anthem.

Watch Video Here.

Nigerians haven’t reacted so well to this event, there were mixed reactions. Comments made by Nigerians can be seen below.

Video Credit: Twitter

Photo Credit: Twitter

RLupdates (

)