Nigerians Reacts As Members Of APC In Plateau State Defect To Labour Party

Nigerians have reacted to a video on Twitter showing members of the APC, or Shendam Local Government Area to be precise, defecting to the Labour Party. It is quite shameful that people who are supposed to be the leading members of the party are defecting to another political party just a few days before the election date.

The spokesperson and leader of the defectors, Yilman Shagap, noted that they needed a party where they could share their opinions. He noted that they no longer want to be in a political party where they cannot share their opinions. The reason they defected to the Labour Party is quite clear; though they are members of the local government, their voices needed to be heard too.

Other detected members noted that Nigeria is in her current situation because of the ruling party. They believe in a new Nigeria, and of all the political parties, they saw the Labour Party as the most credible. This defection can actually strike fear and panic in the hearts of not just APC members but also PDP members. What would other local members whose opinions are not being heard feel about this? Thomas actually says a lot about what goes on in their party.

Quite a lot of Nigerians have reacted to this video on Twitter. These defected APC members didn’t practice what their party preached. Their party talked about loyalty and honor in some of their campaigns, but unfortunately they don’t practice it within their party. Comments made by Nigerians reacting to the video can be seen below.

Watch The Full Video HERE.

Content created and supplied by: RLupdates (via 50minds

News )

#Nigerians #Reacts #Members #APC #Plateau #State #Defect #Labour #PartyNigerians Reacts As Members Of APC In Plateau State Defect To Labour Party Publish on 2023-02-22 16:12:07