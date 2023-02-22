This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerians React As Tinubu Lambasts Pres. Buhari, Osinbajo During Today’s Campaign

Nigerians came out to react as the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, criticized President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during today’s campaign grand finale in Lagos state.

The APC presidential candidate boasted about how he would make a better president if he were elected. In recent campaigns, President Muhammadu Buhari has shown support for the APC and Tinubu’s government. It wasn’t right to call the president out. Though much wasn’t gotten from the video as Tinubu wasn’t fluent enough in his words,

Since the APC flagged off its presidential campaign in Jos on November 15, 2022, some members of the party, including the Vice President have not been seen campaigning for the party’s candidate.

Osinbajo, who has been seen attending other social activities, including the centenary celebration of the Baptist Boys High School in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has been silent on Tinubu’s campaign since he lost at the party’s primary election.

Even on social media, where the VP has a strong following and posts all his major activities, he has never posted anything to show his support for Tinubu’s candidacy. Perhaps this is the major reason why Tinubu lambasted Vice President Yemi Osinbajo alongside Buhari. Osinbajo is a member of APC and should support his own party; at least, that’s what Tinubu thinks.

A lot of Nigerians came out to react via their Twitter handles. Most Twitter users didn’t get the message Tinubu was trying to pass as he wasn’t eloquent. Comments made by Nigerians can be seen below.

