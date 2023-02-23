Nigerians React As Soldiers Threaten Whoever Wants To Disrupt Electoral Processes On Saturday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the Nigeria presidential and house of representatives election draws closer, tension is high among citizens, and this has prompted reactions from various quarters. The latest development came from Nigerian soldiers, who has warned that they would not hesitate to deal with anyone or group that attempts to disrupt the electoral process on Saturday. This announcement has sparked mixed reactions on Twitter.

While some Nigerians see the warning as necessary to deter troublemakers from causing chaos during the election, others express concern about the possible consequences of using the military to monitor and enforce the electoral process. Many Nigerians have taken to Twitter to air their views on the issue, using hashtags like #NigeriaDecides2023, #Vote4peace.

Some Nigerians are skeptical about the role of the military in the election, pointing out that their involvement in the past had often led to violence and intimidation. Others have expressed fears that the military could be used to rig the election in favor of a particular candidate or party.

However, there are also those who support the military’s intervention, citing the need to maintain law and order during the election. They argue that any attempt to disrupt the electoral process should be met with a strong response to prevent chaos and ensure a free and fair election.

Regardless of the different opinions, it is important for all Nigerians to exercise restraint and remain peaceful during the election. Citizens must respect the rule of law and avoid any act that could disrupt the election process. While the military has a duty to maintain law and order, it is crucial that they act within the confines of the law and uphold the rights of citizens.

