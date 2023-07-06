Nigerians Protest EU Report on 2023 Elections, Government Rejects Findings

A gathering of concerned Nigerians belonging to the Coalition of Civil Society Organisation and Political Parties for Good Governance (CCSOPPGG) staged a demonstration at the European Union (EU) office in Abuja in response to the EU’s report on the presidential election held on February 25, 2023. The EU report had criticized the election, citing violence, killings, and vote-buying as significant issues.

The protesters marched through the Central Area, holding up various placards with different messages, before reaching the EU headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory. Upon arrival, the leaders of the group addressed EU officials, conveying their discontent with the report. The demonstrators received assurance from an EU representative that their concerns would be relayed to the Union.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government openly rejected the EU’s report, dismissing the conclusions of the EU Electoral Observer Mission as biased. In a statement, Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, called upon the EU and other foreign entities to maintain objectivity in their assessments of Nigeria’s internal affairs and allow the country to handle its issues independently.

Source: Channel Television

