Nigerians not ready for Igbo President – Orji Kalu

Vanguard reports that a former Governor of Abia state, Orji Kalu, has said that Nigerians are not ready for a President from Igbo extraction. He made mention of this while speaking on a programme known as “The Verdict 2023” which was held on Channels Television. He said the Saturday presidential election isn’t the best outing for the South Eastern People because in order for them to produce the next President of Nigeria, they need support from the people of other regions.

His statement read, it is not the best outing for us (Igbo people) to produce the next President of Nigeria because in order to do so, we would need the support of other regions. Kalu who spoke on Peter Obi being one of the major contestants in the 2023 Presidential election dismissed the possible chance of Peter Obi gaining victory in the 2023 Presidential election. He said we do Politics with emotions and I want we Igbos to desist from doing Politics with emotions, I want the Igbos to engage in practical Politics.

Publish on 2023-02-22 15:22:08



