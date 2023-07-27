NEWS

Nigerians’ hope rests on my father; he won’t fail them: Seyi Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu and Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu says his father, President Bola Tinubu, is the hope of Nigerians and the leader they had been waiting for. 

Dressed in a black caftan and face cap, Mr Tinubu, in a viral video seen on social media, assured Nigerians that his father will not fail. 

“I want to thank you for the faith you have in our president. I guarantee you, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not fail,” Mr Tinubu’s son assured.

He added, “Nigeria, the hope that we’ve been looking for and hoping for, is here. The president we have all wanted is here.”

His statement came amid economic hardships particularly worsened by his father’s sudden removal of the petrol subsidy upon assuming power without prior plans and provisions for palliatives.

Last week, Peoples Gazette reported that the president’s son was among those who opposed the potential appointment of the corruption-tainted former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as minister. 

