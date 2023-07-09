NEWS

Nigerians Have The Rights To Take Government Officials To Court If They Fail To Perform Well-Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu

Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, a prominent figure in the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the Convener of Arewa Think Tank, recently emphasized that Nigerians possess the rightful authority to legally challenge any government official who fails to fulfill their duties effectively

He also lament that if Tinubu decides to appoint former state governors, who have left unpaid salaries in their respective states, into his cabinet, he risks facing the strong disapproval of Nigerians, adding that It is important for him to consider the negative perception associated with these governors and their lack of effectiveness at the national level.

He made this statement while responding to a question asked by sun paper, which is “Former Senator Shehu Sani, who was in the 8th Senate, recently said that if Tinubu fails to go after looters of public funds, sooner or later, such looters will come after him. What do you make of this?”

In his own words, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu said “I fully support Senator Shehu Sani’s stance, as Nigerians are indeed politically aware and will hold him accountable if he fails to act responsibly.

“It is crucial for him to prioritize doing what is right, as neglecting his duties may result in severe backlash from the Nigerian public. It is within the rights of Nigerians to seek legal action against any government official who does not fulfill their obligations adequately”

Source: The Sun paper

