Nigerians have rejected the APC, so the only thing left for them is to come out with violence—Kola Ologbondiyan

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the spokesmen for the People’s Democratic Party, Kola Ologbondiyan, say that Nigerians have rejected the All Progressive Congress (APC), so the only thing left for them is to come out with violence.

Ologbondiyan made this known during an interview with the AIT News on Monday.

He further stated that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is the party that has suffered the most in terms of violence, but the most painful aspect of it now is that it is now coming as an internal system to the party, which is not right, he said.

According to him, the dimensions of violence are very worrisome, and there is no need to run away from it, but what you did not know is that the PDP is the only party that has suffered the most in terms of violence, and what is more painful is that it is coming from an internal system. Nigerians have rejected the APC, and the only thing left for them is to come out with violence so that they can get what they want, he said.

