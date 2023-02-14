NEWS

Nigerians have rejected the APC, so the only thing left for them is to come out with violence—Kola Ologbondiyan

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerians have rejected the APC, so the only thing left for them is to come out with violence—Kola Ologbondiyan

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the spokesmen for the People’s Democratic Party, Kola Ologbondiyan, say that Nigerians have rejected the All Progressive Congress (APC), so the only thing left for them is to come out with violence.

Ologbondiyan made this known during an interview with the AIT News on Monday.

He further stated that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is the party that has suffered the most in terms of violence, but the most painful aspect of it now is that it is now coming as an internal system to the party, which is not right, he said.

According to him, the dimensions of violence are very worrisome, and there is no need to run away from it, but what you did not know is that the PDP is the only party that has suffered the most in terms of violence, and what is more painful is that it is coming from an internal system. Nigerians have rejected the APC, and the only thing left for them is to come out with violence so that they can get what they want, he said.

Dear Esteemed Readers, Kindly share your thoughts about this article.

Video credit: YouTube

Content created and supplied by: Udohidongesit (via 50minds
News )

#Nigerians #rejected #APC #left #violenceKola #OlogbondiyanNigerians have rejected the APC, so the only thing left for them is to come out with violence—Kola Ologbondiyan Publish on 2023-02-14 09:39:08



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Reasons Why Buhari’s Administration Would Likely Be Remembered

12 mins ago

Tinubu has become a problem for everybody, he Doesn’t care about the yoruba people -Femi Okurounmu

15 mins ago

2023: Momodu reacts as El-Rufai vows Tinubu would reverse Buhari’s policies, gives update on Wike

20 mins ago

They Let me Go On Bail But Instructed Me To Report Back On Wednesday – Fani Kayode

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button