NEWS

Nigerians Have Made Up Their Minds After Seeing Those Evidence Achimugu Released About Atiku -Festus Keyamo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 42 mins ago
0 337 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senior spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has said that Nigerians have made up their minds on who not to vote for in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election. Keyamo who was reacting on the corruption allegations leveled by Mike Achimugu against Atiku Abubakar, said Nigerians are wise. 

Speaking during yesterday’s edition of Politics Tonight on TVC , Festus Keyamo the evidence that Mike Achimugu Released About Atiku has helped them in taking a decision. 

Hear him “You saw the documents this man was appointed and signed by people around him, signed by his children or his campaign manager. You saw emails exchange between him and Atiku Abubakar, you saw his phone numbers on those emails. The evidence is everywhere. No matter how we argue from now till tomorrow, Nigerians listening to that voice records and the evidence have made up their minds. Nigerians who are not even intelligent know the issue and have made up their minds. They can fool themselves but I can tell you that Nigerians have made up their mind about the character of the person of Atiku Abubakar “


Enecheojo (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 42 mins ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Atiku Abubakar Reacts After Election Tribunal Sacked Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke

4 mins ago

Labour Party Opens Up On Alleged Rumoured of Peter Obi’s Withdrawal From Presidential Race

11 mins ago

Moments Festus Keyamo Said Asiwaju Is 30 Years Older Than Dino Melaye

20 mins ago

2 Particular Stations Are Avoiding To Invite Achimugu To Speak On Atiku – Festus Keyamo

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button