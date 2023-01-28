Nigerians Have Made Up Their Minds After Seeing Those Evidence Achimugu Released About Atiku -Festus Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senior spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has said that Nigerians have made up their minds on who not to vote for in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election. Keyamo who was reacting on the corruption allegations leveled by Mike Achimugu against Atiku Abubakar, said Nigerians are wise.

Speaking during yesterday’s edition of Politics Tonight on TVC , Festus Keyamo the evidence that Mike Achimugu Released About Atiku has helped them in taking a decision.

Hear him “You saw the documents this man was appointed and signed by people around him, signed by his children or his campaign manager. You saw emails exchange between him and Atiku Abubakar, you saw his phone numbers on those emails. The evidence is everywhere. No matter how we argue from now till tomorrow, Nigerians listening to that voice records and the evidence have made up their minds. Nigerians who are not even intelligent know the issue and have made up their minds. They can fool themselves but I can tell you that Nigerians have made up their mind about the character of the person of Atiku Abubakar “



Enecheojo (

)