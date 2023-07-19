Nigerians Don’t Need Palliatives, They Need Good Governance – Labour Party Lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa

As the nation continues to groan under the severe hardship current plaguing the economy, renowned lawyer, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), has come out to tackle the government of the day over its initial plans to distribute cash palliatives to poor households across the country.

In a series of tweets posted on his Twitter handle, Okutepa, who is one of the Lead Counsels representing the Labour Party at the ongoing Election Petitions Tribunal, argued that Nigerians do not need the so-called palliatives being mooted by the Tinubu administration, adding that what the masses are desperately yearning for is good governance.

According to the Senior Advocate, talks of palliatives to cushion the harsh effects of subsidy removal are just political gimmicks often used to inflict hardship on citizens of the country.

He wrote; “Nigerians don’t need palliatives. What Nigerians need is governance free from corruption and corrupt practices. Nigerians don’t need the National Assembly to accommodate those who have ruined the nation. Nigerians need decent men and women of integrity to lead by examples.”

You can read the rest of his tweets below:

