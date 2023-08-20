NEWS

Nigerians do not need to fast & pray in churches or mosques for our rulers to succeed – Jibrin Okutepa

A popular Nigerian lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Jibrin Samuel Okutepa, has said that Nigerians need not to fast and pray in the churches and mosques for their leaders to succeed.

Okutepa made this known his official Twitter handle, stating that, we don’t need to fast and pray for our leaders to succeed, rather, we should hold them accountable.

“I don’t think Nigerians need to fast and pray in the churches and mosques for our leaders to succeed. No. All we need to do hold our leaders accountable.” Said, Okutepa.

The lawyer said further that, in all developed countries the citizens hold their leaders accountable, and the citizens too are accountable.

Okutepa said further that, Nigerians must wake up to make Nigeria great because the potentials are there.

“Nigerians must wake up to make Nigeria great. We have the potentials.” Said, Okutepa.

He added that, religious and tribal sentiments are weapons being used by the oppressors and that, the earlier we realize this the better.

According to Okutepa, all these oppressors are united together in their looting sprees, and they don’t care about tribe.

