NEWS

Nigerians Do Not Deserve This Hardship And Suffering’ – Mr Macaroni says

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 day ago
0 342 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerians Do Not Deserve This Hardship And Suffering’ – Mr Macaroni says

Nigerian comedian and actor Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr. Macaroni, has lamented the fifth month of worsening fuel shortages. Skit His maker-turned-activist took to his Twitter microblog on Thursday to lament the economic plight of many Nigerians, which he said was caused by the current government. and asked if they were tired.

image of Nigerian comedian and actor Debo Adebayo

He said most politicians only get better when people know they have the power to elect them and fire them if they perform poorly.

image of Nigerian comedian and actor Debo Adebayo

“This government has shown us shege and continues to work to show us more shege.” Tired of Shige? Nigerians do not deserve this hardship and suffering. Why are we still short on fuel in 2023? As a result, everyone must vote!Politicians will only get better when they understand that the people have the power to elect or depose them!

Content created and supplied by: Africa_Eagle (via 50minds
News )

#Nigerians #Deserve #Hardship #Suffering #MacaroniNigerians Do Not Deserve This Hardship And Suffering’ – Mr Macaroni says Publish on 2023-01-20 06:07:10



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 day ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Mammoth Crowd Chant ‘Sai Obi’ As Peter Obi Visits The Chief Of Kagoro In Southern Kaduna

1 min ago

Peter Obi Reacts After He Ran Into His Erstwhile Political Colleagues At Abuja Airport

12 mins ago

“I Left Anambra Govt House Twice For Peter Obi’s Sake & Used Canopy To Hold A Meeting” – Gov Soludo

19 mins ago

Dele Momodu Shares Old Photo Of Peter Obi & Late Ojukwu As He Discloses Why He’s Angry With Him

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button