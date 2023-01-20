Nigerians Do Not Deserve This Hardship And Suffering’ – Mr Macaroni says

Nigerian comedian and actor Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr. Macaroni, has lamented the fifth month of worsening fuel shortages. Skit His maker-turned-activist took to his Twitter microblog on Thursday to lament the economic plight of many Nigerians, which he said was caused by the current government. and asked if they were tired.

He said most politicians only get better when people know they have the power to elect them and fire them if they perform poorly.

“This government has shown us shege and continues to work to show us more shege.” Tired of Shige? Nigerians do not deserve this hardship and suffering. Why are we still short on fuel in 2023? As a result, everyone must vote!Politicians will only get better when they understand that the people have the power to elect or depose them!

