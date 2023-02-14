Nigerians Crowd-Fund For 15-Year-Old Boy In Obi Lagos Rally Viral Photo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerians are currently crowd-funding for 15-Year-Old Boy in Obi Lagos Rally viral photo.

NewsOnline reports that fortune seems to have smiled on Quadri Yusuf Alabi, the lad who stood in front of Peter Obi’s convoy during his Lagos rally on Saturday, February 11, as Nigerians have started crowd-funding for the JSS 2 dropout to enable him go back to school.

According to reports, Yusuf stopped his Secondary education to help his widowed mother.

The 15-year-old had become an internet sensation after a photo of him standing with arms stretched wide open in front of Peter Obi’s Toyota Land Cruiser SUV went viral.

In the now-viral photo, Obi was seen standing through the open roof of the car smiling at Yusuf, who became the hero of the day.

Fortune smiles on Yusuf

Some well-meaning Nigerians have since taken to social media to solicit donations for the Ibadan-born.

At the time of filing this report, Alabi had made over ₦200k in less than 24 hours after the fundraising.

Below are some of those who have confirmed their donation:

Pray to whatever you serve that grace finds you and remains with you but I doubt that because you don’t know how to preach prosperity on others. pic.twitter.com/rm5XtrPtpR — Weyimi B. Lube (Vote LP) 𓃵 (@_weyimi) February 13, 2023

Cubuna Chief Priest reacts

In his good gestures, popular socialite, Cubana Chief Priest has also called on well-meaning Nigerians to help take Yusuf out of the street.

Taking to his Instagram page, the celebrity barman wrote; “Please help take Yusuf out of the streets. He is too young to be a truck pusher & doing offloading jobs. Let’s sow a seed of faith for his transformation as we work, pray & hold for the transformation of Nigeria With Peter Obi.”

