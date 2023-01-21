Nigerians can’t trust Atiku with his plans to privatise public assets- Hon Preye Oseke

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) lawmaker in the national assembly representing Southern Ijaw federal constituency of Bayelsa State, Hon Preye Oseke has said that Nigerians cannot trust the plans of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to privatise public assets if he becomes president.

Hon Oseke who spoke in an interview said Atiku’s antecedents when he headed the privatisation programme when he was the vice president has not yielded any results so Nigerians cannot trust him.

He said, “if you talk about the PDP candidate, the best change development strategy that we have heard is privatisation. He said he wants to privatise every public sector business. There is nothing wrong in privatising but the records we have showed that he was the one that headed the privatisation drive of the then President Olusegun Obasanjo when he was the vice president of this country.”

“If you look at all the national assets that were privatised today, they are all moribund, non of them is functioning, the few that are functioning are not even bringing revenue to this country.

They were sold in less valued amount of money which in some circles it is seen as the height of fraud. And you are not stopping there, you midwifed a privatisation programme and that has not been able to give Nigerians the needed change and you are coming again to say you will go ahead with that privatisation. So the question is can Nigerians trust you the second time? …no Nigerians cannot trust you.”

