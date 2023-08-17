NEWS

Nigerians Can’t Shy Away From Political Discourse About Nigeria, What’s At Stake Is Too Risky- Oseloka Obaze

Nigerians can’t afford to avoid any conversation about the leadership of Nigeria, according to Oseloka H. Obaze, a prominent member of the labour party and a close adviser to the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi.

There have been a number of responses to the remark the leader of the labour party made on his official Twitter profile on Thursday.

He makes this comment in response to certain recent events in the nation.

He said on his Facebook that Nigerians shouldn’t avoid talking about leadership and politics in their country.

He said that the danger involved in the issues at hand prevents them from being handled lightly.

“What’s at stake is too risky to be treated with levity,” he said on his Facebook.

