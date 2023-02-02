‘Nigerians Can’t Forget How Sanwo-Olu Whispered Words In Tinubu’s Ear To Troll Obi’ -Kenneth Okonkwo

The spokesperson of the Obi/datti campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo has alleged that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not have a mind of his own to communicate expressly with Nigerians. He stated that this is why the APC has totally decided not to accommodate any form of debate with Asiwaju.

Kenneth referred to the Ondo state APC rally where the Governor of Lagos state had to whisper words in Asiwaju ears in order to troll Peter Obi. He pointed out that this is a scenario which Nigerians can never forget because Tinubu is expected to be able to troll any candidate with his own words even if he’s going to be walking down that path. According to Kenneth, Peter Obi is only in the race with the two other candidates but shouldn’t be compared with them.

He said, ”Peter Obi has the highest work rate among all the Presidential candidate. He has been to so many students town halls more than any candidates. He visits almost ten places within each state that he attends. You can’t expect the same thing from Atiku and Tinubu, because these are men are old.

These are men when they are talking, their members are beside them teaching them on what to say. And I think Nigerians can’t forget how Sanwo-Olu whispered words in Tinubu’s ear to troll Peter Obi. He would tell him Obi and Tinubu will re-echo, import, and export and he will re-echo. That was the most embarrassing moment in Nigeria’s Presidential campaign history.”

Content created and supplied by: OxygenNews (via 50minds

News )

