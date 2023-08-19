Nigerians Cannot Forgive Buhari Because He Failed To Revive At Least One Refinery In 8 Years-Sarki

A former Route Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the National Chairman, Coalition to Strengthen Democracy for Good Governance Initiative (CSDGGI), Christopher B. Sarki has shared his views concerning the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that during his inauguration on the 29th of May, 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the immediate removal of fuel subsidy.

The Sun paper reported that Christopher B. Sarki, in an exclusive interview said; “Nigerians and NLC were forced to protest and embark on a nationwide strike because President Tinubu did not make provisions to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal before making the declaration during his inauguration on May 29.”

He added; “I don’t see palliatives as real means to cushion the effects of subsidy removal because if government increases worker’s salary, market women will also increase price of food items, landlords will increase house rents and price of other materials and services will as well go up. However, I’m glad that Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the Port Harcourt Refinery will be fixed in five months”

He stated further; “Nigerians cannot forgive former President Buhari because he failed to revive at least one refinery in eight years. Buhari promised to revive the nation’s refineries in 2014 and 2019 during his campaign if elected President of Nigeria, but surprisingly, he could not fix even one”

The recent statement by Christopher B. Sarki which was shared by The Sun paper on its verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

