NEWS

Nigerians Cannot Forgive Buhari Because He Failed To Revive At Least One Refinery In 8 Years-Sarki

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

A former Route Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the National Chairman, Coalition to Strengthen Democracy for Good Governance Initiative (CSDGGI), Christopher B. Sarki has shared his views concerning the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper Verified Facebook Page)

Recall that during his inauguration on the 29th of May, 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the immediate removal of fuel subsidy.

The Sun paper reported that Christopher B. Sarki, in an exclusive interview said; “Nigerians and NLC were forced to protest and embark on a nationwide strike because President Tinubu did not make provisions to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal before making the declaration during his inauguration on May 29.”

He added; “I don’t see palliatives as real means to cushion the effects of subsidy removal because if government increases worker’s salary, market women will also increase price of food items, landlords will increase house rents and price of other materials and services will as well go up. However, I’m glad that Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the Port Harcourt Refinery will be fixed in five months”

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper Verified Facebook Page)

He stated further; “Nigerians cannot forgive former President Buhari because he failed to revive at least one refinery in eight years. Buhari promised to revive the nation’s refineries in 2014 and 2019 during his campaign if elected President of Nigeria, but surprisingly, he could not fix even one”

The recent statement by Christopher B. Sarki which was shared by The Sun paper on its verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

Penkelemesi (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: BAT Didn’t Order Removal of Billboards–ARCON DG; Niger: ECOWAS May No Longer Exist If It Fails, Say Experts

8 mins ago

Beautiful And Classy Styles Suitable For Every Women

10 mins ago

Election TribunaI:It Is Possible That The Court Can Confirm Tinubu’s Victory In It Judgment-Sarki

32 mins ago

‘I don’t want to frighten Nigerians, but we might end up with N2000 to 1 dollar’ -Adewole Adebayo

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button