Nigerians Cannot Forgive Buhari Because He Failed To Revive At Least One Refinery In 8 Years-Christopher Sarki

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to halt the country’s gasoline subsidy plan has been criticised by Christopher B. Sarki, the current chairman of the CSDGGI and a former route commander for the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

You may recall that on the day of his inauguration, May 29, 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the immediate abolition of fuel subsidy.

Christopher B. Sarki, who was granted an exclusive interview with The Sun paper, said in part: “Nigerians and NLC were forced to protest and embark on a nationwide strike because President Tinubu did not make provisions to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal before making the declaration during his inauguration on May 29.”

Because if the government raises worker salaries, market women will also raise the price of food goods, landlords will raise the price of housing, and the price of other materials and services would also rise, he continued, “I don’t consider palliatives as actual methods to soften the consequences of subsidy removal.” Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the Port Harcourt Refinery will reopen in five months, which is welcome news.

After that, he elaborated, adding, “Nigerians cannot forgive former President Buhari because he failed to revive at least one refinery in eight years.” Buhari ran on a platform of restoring the country’s refineries in both the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections.

A recent comment made by Christopher B. Sarki was published by The Sun paper on its verified account, and many Nigerians have turned to Twitter to respond to it.

