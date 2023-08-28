Nigerians Can Expect From Tinubu What Legosians Are Familiar With When He Was Governor – Ngelale

Ajuri Ngelale, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity has come out to say that Nigerians should expect from the President, Bola Tinubu what Legosians were familiar with under his administration as governor in the state.

According to Ngelale who appeared in an interview on Channels television this morning…

“Nigerians can expect from the President what Legosians are familiar with when he was the governor of the state. And that is someone who will walk officials by the hand to ensure that he gets the results that he seeks. Ultimately he understands that the performance of every minister, every CEO of every agency, all the government officials within the federal administration, their performance is going to be tied to his name, his legacy. So he is not someone who will appoint an official and tell them to go do what is best.”

“He is someone who is going to measure the performance of an official by the set benchmarks before them when they assume office. This is not some sort of abstract hope that somebody is going to perform. After the president won the election, in the interim period between the time he won and the time he was sworn in, he had actually set up a series of reform committees across all the sectors and looked at what Buhari had achieved and said this is what we want to do to build on this achievement.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 35:50

