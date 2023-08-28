Nigerians Can Expect From Tinubu What Legosians Are Familiar With When He Was Governor – Ajuri Ngelale

Ajuri Ngelale, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, has stated that Nigerians can expect the same leadership style from President Bola Tinubu as they experienced during his tenure as the governor of Lagos State.

During an interview on Channels television, Ngelale emphasized that the President would be actively involved in guiding officials to achieve desired results. He understands that the performance of ministers, CEOs, and other government officials within the federal administration will reflect on his name and legacy. Therefore, he will not simply appoint officials and leave them to their own devices.

Instead, President Tinubu will assess an official’s performance based on predetermined benchmarks established at the beginning of their term. This approach ensures that expectations are clear, and success is measurable.

It is not a vague expectation, but a concrete plan to enhance the achievements of the previous administration. Even before his inauguration, President Tinubu had initiated reform committees across various sectors to evaluate the accomplishments of President Buhari and determine the direction for future progress.

02free (

)