Nigerians Buy The Cheapest Fuel In The World – Eniola Badmus Defends Tinubu

Eniola Badmus passionately defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and expressed her unwavering support for him during a recent interview on media personality Daddy Freeze’s Instagram live stream. The popular actress asserted that Nigerians purchase fuel at the most affordable rate globally, highlighting her belief in the effectiveness of the government’s policies, including the removal of fuel subsidies.

Addressing critics on social media, whom she referred to as ‘keypad warriors,’ Eniola Badmus emphasized that many of them lack a proper understanding of fuel subsidy and its implications. She firmly maintained that Nigeria still offers one of the world’s lowest fuel prices.

Regarding her staunch support for the President, Badmus cited his philanthropic efforts and leadership capabilities as the reasons behind her admiration. She praised him as a cheerful giver, who shows empathy towards the people and willingly solves their problems, regardless of whether he personally knows them or not.

Despite facing public disapproval for her choice, Eniola Badmus remained resolute, asserting her right to support whomever she chooses. She acknowledged her active support for the President during his political campaign and vowed to stand by him until his tenure concludes.

Eniola Badmus, a well-known actress, has been vocal about her admiration for the Nigerian President, and her interview with Daddy Freeze served as an opportunity for her to reaffirm her position amidst the ongoing debates surrounding politics and governance in Nigeria.

source: punch news

