Nigerians Buy Fuel At The Cheapest Rate In West Africa – Tinubu

According to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerians purchase fuel at the lowest price in West Africa.

On Tuesday, the Special Adviser to the President, Aguri Ngelale, made this information public.

The president stated that there would be no price increases at the petrol pump.

According to The Punch, the presidency reacted to rumors that fuel prices would be reviewed increased in light of the rise in the commodity’s landing cost brought on by the depreciation of the Naira versus the Dollar.

According to Tinubu, Nigeria is the only nation selling fuel for less than N700 per liter.

“Senegal’s current pump price is N1,273 equivalent per liter, Guinea’s is N1,075 equivalent per liter, Côte d’Ivoire’s is N1,048 equivalent per liter, Mali’s is N1,113 equivalent per liter, and CAR’s is N1,414 equivalent per liter. Nigeria is now averaging between N568 and N630 equivalent per liter.

We are currently the least expensive and most accessible purchasing state in the West African sub-region. No nation has a liter price below N700, he claimed.

According to Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, there are no plans to raise the price of petrol at the pump.

If petrol pump prices were increased, the Nigeria Labour Congress vowed to go on strike without prior warning.

Fuel pump prices were twice reassessed in just two months; they are currently N617 per liter following the loss of subsidies.

