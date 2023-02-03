Nigerians Are The Reason For Fuel Scarcity – El-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai said Nigerians were at the root of the country’s ongoing fuel shortage. El Rufai said Wednesday on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily that Nigerians must “face the truth” by ending fuel shortages by abolishing fuel subsidies. Kaduna insisted the fuel subsidy issue was not partisan, adding that the fuel shortage was due to the unsustainable and broken subsidy system the country has maintained for the past 50 years.

He said: “The subsidy will always be with us. The PDP government also had this problem. We are lining up for this unsustainable and broken subsidy system that we have maintained for the last 50 years. “This is not his APC problem.” This is Nigeria’s problem. Now Muhammadu, because if President Buhari says “cut subsidies,” the NLC will take to the streets to protest. “It happened three or four times under Obasanjo. We need a national conversation to tell each other the truth.

