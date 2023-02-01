NEWS

Nigerians Are Suffering Today, And They Will Continue To Suffer Throughout This Month—Fani Kayode

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 40 mins ago
0 333 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

(Image Credit: Google)

A staunch supporter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode shared his opinions concerning the current scarcity of the redesigned naira notes and the effects it might cause if by the end of the week it doesn’t circulate.

During an interview with Channels TV in the later hours of Wednesday, February 1, Fani Kayode said, “The effect of this policy is to create chaos in the country as it would be very difficult for people to get the new notes before and after the general elections.” Even with the postponing, Nigerians are suffering; they are suffering today, and they will continue to suffer throughout this month.”

Speaking further, he revealed that there is a hidden agenda behind this policy of the federal government and the Central Bank, stating that the CBN will claim the commercial banks are behind the hoarding of the new notes, but in the actual sense, the CBN is the one not releasing the currency in order to execute the plan of the government.

Dear readers, Are you in support of what Fani Kayode said? Share your thoughts on this article.

Credit: Channels Television 

Dhanielblog (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 40 mins ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Wonder Why Tinubu Waited This Long To Say What We Have Been Saying On The Economy- Oby Ezekwesili

8 mins ago

2023: Only an insane person will vote APC – Katsina PDP

16 mins ago

I Need My Life Back, I Need To Spend More Time With My Wife and Young Children—El-Rufai (Video)

24 mins ago

We Do Not Know How APC Knew That Judgement On Osun Election Would Be Given On The 27th -Niyi Owolade

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button