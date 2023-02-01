Nigerians Are Suffering Today, And They Will Continue To Suffer Throughout This Month—Fani Kayode

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A staunch supporter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode shared his opinions concerning the current scarcity of the redesigned naira notes and the effects it might cause if by the end of the week it doesn’t circulate.

During an interview with Channels TV in the later hours of Wednesday, February 1, Fani Kayode said, “The effect of this policy is to create chaos in the country as it would be very difficult for people to get the new notes before and after the general elections.” Even with the postponing, Nigerians are suffering; they are suffering today, and they will continue to suffer throughout this month.”

Speaking further, he revealed that there is a hidden agenda behind this policy of the federal government and the Central Bank, stating that the CBN will claim the commercial banks are behind the hoarding of the new notes, but in the actual sense, the CBN is the one not releasing the currency in order to execute the plan of the government.

