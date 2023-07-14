Nigerians are still expecting explanation from BAT on how the N500B is going to be shared– Ifediora Amobi

Renowned economist and public affairs commentator, Ifediora Amobi, has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s approach to alleting the economic hardship faced by poor Nigerians due to the high cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). The move to disburse 500 billion naira has generated significant public outcry. In an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘This Day’ program, Amobi expressed his dissatisfaction with the amount allocated and deemed it unnecessary.

Amobi highlighted the lack of clarity regarding the President’s plan for distributing the 500 billion naira and questioned its adequacy. He firmly believed that this amount of money is insufficient to address the current crisis. Furthermore, he argued that the allocation itself is unnecessary, given the circumstances.

Hear him; “Nigerians are still expecting an explanation from the President on how the 500 billion is going to be applied. Is that amount of money enough? for me, the answer is no. Is the money necessary? The answer is also no”.

According to Amobi, the government’s decision to address the issue of fuel subsidies without proper planning and analysis is problematic. He emphasized the importance of considering alternative strategies and consulting with a team of experts before implementing such a significant policy change. Ideally, a thorough evaluation of the situation should have preceded the removal of fuel subsidies, allowing for the development of a phased approach and a well-defined timetable.

Amobi’s remarks reflect his concern that the current response is reactive rather than proactive. He advocates for comprehensive and strategic planning as a means to effectively tackle the challenges arising from the fuel subsidy removal. By doing so, the government could have implemented a more measured and informed course of action, mitigating the negative impact on the Nigerian population.

