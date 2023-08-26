NEWS

‘Nigerians Are Now Suffering Like The Fulani Herdsmen, Everybody Now Is At The Same Level’ – Bodejo

The National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo has alleged that Nigerians are now suffering like the Fulani herdsmen. According to Sun , he stated that every Nigerian is now at the same level of suffering at the moment. He argued that the Fulani herdsmen have been abandoned by the government and have not been treated in the same way as other Nigerians. According to him, the suffering of the Fulani people started in the democratic era of 1999. 

He said, ‘Nigerians are now suffering like the Fulani herdsmen, everybody now is at the same level of suffering. My people’s own is different because they are already used to suffering because no government remembers them, unlike other Nigerians. The suffering of my people started since 1999, when this political dispensation started.  

They are not given the same treatment given to other Nigerians, Nigerians are crying because what they are passing through is new to them, but for us, we are used to it. The only problem we have is the different threats from every part of the country. Their problem is not how to eat, but how to survive.”

