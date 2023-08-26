Nigerians Are Now Suffering Like Fulani Herdsmen, Everybody Is At The Same Level Of Suffering – Bodejo Abdullahi Bello

The National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Bodejo Abdullahi Bello has reacted to the hardship being faced by many Nigerians across the country after the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper Verified Facebook Page)

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the 29th of May, 2023, during his inauguration as the 16th President of the federal republic of Nigeria ordered the immediate removal of fuel subsidy. The development has caused more hardship for many Nigerians.

The Sun paper reported that The National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Bodejo Abdullahi Bello, in an exclusive interview said; “The situation is tough; people are crying because of the economic situation in the country, prices of everything are going up on daily basis, especially food items. This is the aftermath of the removal of fuel subsidy”

The Miyetti Allah President added; “Nigerians are now suffering like the Fulani herdsmen. Everybody now is at the same level of suffering. My people’s own is different because they are already used to suffering because nobody, no government remembers them, unlike other Nigerians”

(Photo Credit – The Sun paper Verified Facebook Page)

He stated further; “The suffering of my people started since 1999, when this political dispensation started; they are not given the same treatment given to other Nigerians. Nigerians are crying because what they are passing through is new to them, but for us, we are used to it.”

The recent statement by Miyetti Allah President which was shared by The Sun paper has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians.

