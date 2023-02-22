NEWS

‘Nigerians are not yet ready for a President of Igbo Extraction’ – Orji Kalu reveals

Few moments ago, Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu publicly came out to reveal that he doesn’t think Nigerians are yet ready for a President of Igbo Extraction.

Kalu Stated that Igbo’s do politics with emotions and he wants them to stop doing that and focus on doing practical politics. He further stressed that the South East are the best professionals but not the best politicians.

“In his Words”

“I’m well experienced, I ran for President in 2007 and I’m not sure Nigerians are yet ready for a President of Igbo extraction. I’m not sure because I have tried to nose around that, we have five other regions to come up with and I am not sure. We do politics with emotions and I want Igbo’s to stop doing that”, Orji Kalu said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

