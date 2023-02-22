Nigerians Are Not Ready For An Igbo President – Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With some days left to the 2023 presidential election, a southeastern senator, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has made another controversial statement concerning the election.

While in an interview with Channels Television, Senator Kalu said that Nigerians were not ready for a president from the Southeastern part of Nigeria because the do politics with emotion.

Quoting Senator Kalu, “I am well-experienced, I ran for President in 2007 and I’m not sure Nigerians are not yet ready for a President of Igbo extraction. I’m not sure because I have tried to nose around that. We have five other regions to come up with and I am not sure.

“The people of the South-East are the best professionals, but not the best politicians. We do politics with emotions and I want Igbos to stop doing politics with emotions, I want Igbos to do practical politics.”

The statement came as a surprise to a lot of Nigerians because Senator Kalu is top politician from the Southeastern part of Nigeria.

