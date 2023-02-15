‘Nigerians Are Not Looking For A Regional Champion Like Wike Who Blackmails The North’ – Aniagwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spokesperson of the Atiku Okowa campaign council, Charles Aniagwu has alleged that the PDP is relieved that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike did not pick up the Presidential ticket of the party. He stated that Wike has made some group of people to believe that he’s standing for their interest whereas that is not true.

Charles contended that Wike acts as a regional champion while blackmailing the North as though they had cheated the South. He explained that the South had dominated the PDP for years and had gotten their fair share of the Presidency position. He pointed out that Governor Wike keeps on making himself unpresidential as the day goes by.

He said, ”Nigerians know that the conduct of the governor of Rivers has not demonstrated statesmanship. He’s a member of our party, we have accorded him the respect that we believe that the governor should deserve, but you know he has not reciprocated that by way of his comments.

Nigerians must be wary of this kind of conduct. When Individuals are trying to fight for a region and we all know that these persons are not fighting for a region. Nigerians are not looking for a regional champion like Governor Wike who blackmails the North. He says ‘Nyedeba Nyedeba’ which means you give this people, you give this people. He makes it look as if the North has cheated the South but he failed to realize that for 16 years of the PDP in office, the Southern part of this country held the office for 13½ years. And for 13½ years, Christians were the ones in power.”



