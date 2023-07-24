Nigerians Are Lucky To Have Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as President, is An Experienced Politician — Adeseye Ogunlewe

A Former Minister of Works, Former Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Civil Service, and governance advisory council member of the APC, Lagos, Sen. Adeseye Ogunlewe, while speaking during a session with the Channels TV Sunrise Daily show, stated that Nigerians are lucky to have Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president.

He made this statement while speaking concerning the internal politics going on in the APC following the resignation of the former national chairman of the party, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

According to him, “This is not the time to talk about party politics; governance is more important than party; let the party take care of themselves, and as far as I’m concerned, the party has very little relevance in the presidential system. Though there might be a crisis in the party, it shouldn’t affect the government; rather, the government should take up the responsibility to address the issues that are affecting Nigerians.

When asked to talk about how significantly a party can affect the governance of the president, he said, “Nigerians are very lucky to have Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of Nigeria; he’s a mixture of the two; he’s an extremely knowledgeable political person; he knows the importance of party and he knows the importance of governance. From my own experience, the box stops at the table of the President.”

Credit: Channels TV

