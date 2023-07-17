Nigerians are in the midst of plenty but have nothing to enjoy other than pains and sorrow–Jibrin Okutepa

Prominent Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, expressed his bewilderment at the decisions of the Nigerian government in a recent tweet.

Taking to his Twitter page, Jibrin Okutepa expressed his surprise at the government’s allocation of funds. He highlighted that the country plans to provide 500 billion Naira to 12 million unknown households, allocate 19 billion Naira for agriculture to feed over 200 million people, and set aside 70 billion Naira for the new members of the National Assembly.

Unable to comprehend the government’s reasoning, Okutepa lamented that those in need of assistance are not receiving adequate help. He pointed out that only a few individuals closely connected to those in power seem to benefit from resources that should be distributed for the welfare of the majority.

Furthermore, Okutepa criticized the allocation of funds, citing the inadequate support for crucial sectors such as the judiciary, public transport, and the lack of functioning refineries. He expressed his frustration with the government’s apparent lack of consideration for the well-being and interests of the masses, emphasizing that the essence of governance should be to protect and provide for the people.

Lastly, Okutepa concluded his statement by saying: “I want to know when Nigerians will enjoy the benefits of the national resources. Nigerians are in the midst of plenty but have nothing to enjoy other than pains and sorrow. Only a few closely connected to power enjoy what vast majority of the people ought to enjoy. Nigerians think well.”

