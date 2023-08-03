Nigerians Are Happy With Your Decisions – APC Tells President Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership has expressed unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu amidst public outcry over his bold decisions, including the removal of fuel subsidies and allowing the Naira to float, which resulted in rising petrol prices and challenges for Nigerians.

Sen. Abubakar Kyari, the party’s Acting National Chairman, praised Tinubu’s courageous actions during the 12th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the APC on Thursday. Despite the temporary hardships caused by these decisions, Tinubu reassured the public that they are necessary for the country’s long-term development.

During the meeting, former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Basiru Ajibola were announced as the new National Chairman and National Secretary of the APC, respectively. Kyari, who was recently nominated as a minister, expressed his support for Tinubu’s decisions and the administration’s policies over the last two months, which he believes have laid a strong foundation for Nigeria’s growth.

In his welcome address, Kyari acknowledged the nation’s contentment with President Tinubu’s bold and courageous decisions. He praised Tinubu’s leadership and affirmed the party’s commitment to supporting him even in the face of future challenges.

Kyari also highlighted the APC’s newfound majority status at both the sub-national level and in the National Assembly, which signifies the party’s growing influence and power.

Additionally, he paid tribute to the founding members of the APC, recognizing their contributions to the party’s achievements since its establishment.

Furthermore, Kyari celebrated President Tinubu’s recent election to the ECOWAS Chairmanship, considering it a significant victory for Nigeria’s foreign policy and reinforcing the nation’s influence in the West African region.

In conclusion, the APC’s leadership stands firmly behind President Bola Tinubu, commending his bold decisions and leadership despite the challenges they may pose. The party recognizes the temporary hardships but believes that these decisions will pave the way for Nigeria’s long-term growth and development. With the support of the APC and its newfound majority status, President Tinubu’s administration seeks to continue building a stronger foundation for the country’s progress. His recent election to the ECOWAS Chairmanship further enhances Nigeria’s stature in the international arena. As events unfold, the APC remains steadfast in its commitment to stand by President Tinubu and work towards a prosperous future for Nigeria.

Quality-Entertainment (

)