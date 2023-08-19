Nigerians Are Citizens Of ‘One Of World’s Richest Countries’ But Can’t Live Decent Lives—Southwest Catholic Bishops

The Catholic bishops from Southwestern Nigeria have opposed any military intervention in the Niger Republic and warn the heads and authorities of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to be cautious.

The bishops decried the state of economic and political affairs in the country, calling on the leaders to move quickly to stave off danger from befalling the nation.

The clerics gave the warning in a communiqué issued after a meeting of the Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province comprising Ibadan Archdiocese, Ilorin, Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti, and Osogbo dioceses, which was held at Pope John Paul II Pastoral Centre Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, between August 16 and 17, 2023.

The resolution was signed by Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, and Most Rev. John Oyejola, President and Secretary respectively.

The Daily Sun quoted the bishops to have observed with displeasure that “fellow Nigerians were merely staying alive in these intriguing and debilitating times, occasioned by fuel subsidy removal and escalating cost of essential goods and services.”

“The average Nigerian is shell-shocked and driven almost to desperation. As citizens of one of the wealthiest nations on the planet and yet unable to live decent lives, Nigerians are still desperate for better times which seem now more and more like a mirage.

“Most of our current leaders seem to lead the country without any compass, hardly knowing what to do about anything. The demands of Nigerians are straightforward namely: purposeful leadership and good governance, verifiable security of life and property, decent infrastructure and social amenities, the enforcement of the rule of law, and a conducive atmosphere for development.

“All Nigerian leaders stand indicted unless they make a change, shun prebendalism, and serve the aspirations of their people,” they regretted.

The bishops also lamented the exit of the youths in droves in search of the greener pasture overseas which is leading to the brain drain in all facets of the country’s life.

They suggested that “the hemorrhage can only be controlled if government responds to its duties of forging a conducive environment for Nigerians to attain their legitimate aspirations in life.”

On the coup in Niger and the ECOWAS resolutions, the bishops reminded ECOWAS leaders that “Nigerians favour negotiation and other non-military means,’ while urging President Bola Tinubu “to listen to Nigerians before anyone else.”

They called on the National Assembly “to avoid involving Nigeria in armed conflict in Niger as we have more than enough challenges domestically,” adding that “no Nigerian life should be sacrificed for the crisis in Niger or anywhere else because the war of any kind is a failure of humanity.”