Nigerian Youths, Let Me Greet You On Behalf of Your Minister — Sen. Shehu Sani

It’s no longer news that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu late yesterday assigned portfolios to ministers-designate recently confirmed by the Senate. 

But the development, especially the assignment of certain individuals to some ministries, has generated a lot of talking points for Nigerians from all walks of life who feel some of the assignments are akin to putting square pegs on round holes. 

One such instance caught the attention of a former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, prompting him to post a comment about it on Twitter. 

The senator, in his characteristic witty and sarcastic style, wrote in pidgin English:

“Nigerian youths, make I greet you for your minister”

Read that as, “Nigerian youths, let me greet you on behalf of your minister.”

Fellow Nigerians who reacted to the tweet understood that the senator was making a veiled reference to the age of the person designated as the Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh, who is deemed too old to man a ministry for the youth.

Understandably, the majority of the commenters agreed that the ministry should have been assigned to a much younger person. But a few others disagreed, saying is about the individual’s competence and about and not his age. 

