Nigerian youths fault Tinubu’s appointment of Israel as Minister of Youth, Sports

Bashiru Saidu Muhammad, a presidential aspirant for the Nigerian Youth in Diaspora and the National President of the Nigerian Students in Europe (NANSE), has reached out to President Tinubu, urging him to reconsider his decision to appoint Mr. Dayo Israel as the Nigerian Minister of Youth and Sports.

In a statement addressing the media, he highlighted their concerns regarding this appointment, pointing out his lack of leadership skills.

According to the Vanguard, he said that his track record does not portray him as an ideal youth leader, and he has not gained the trust of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or Nigerian youth in general.

“We need a leader who genuinely stands for the Nigerian Youth.” “We cannot place our faith in someone who does not carry us along. We deserve a leader who can accurately represent our interests.”

He urged President Tinubu to appoint an individual who has a proven track record. “We want a leader who can be trusted, has extensive experience, and is genuinely dedicated to the well-being of the Nigerian youth,” Muhammad said.

