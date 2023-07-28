Nigerian youths be patient; I’ll ask microfinance banks to give you loans: Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerian youths to be understanding and patient with the hardship caused by his economic and monetary policies. He said the hardships would eventually lead to a more prosperous, equitable and inclusive economy.

On Thursday, Mr Tinubu gave the assurance in Abuja in a meeting with the All Progressives Congress national youth leaders from the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.

The president told the youths that his administration would include them in governance and decision-making processes, assuring that no decision would be too difficult for my administration to make for the prosperity and unity of the nation.

“I make my pledge to the country that no decision will be difficult for this administration to take for the prosperity and unity of this country. Economic reforms could be slow. Be patient a little more,” stated Mr Tinubu. “I can assure you that I understand the pains you are going through. It is not easy to get out the monster of over 40 years called fuel subsidy.’’

Mr Tinubu stressed that his administration would do everything necessary to widen the net to accommodate more women and youths. According to him, this will be done, among others, by “liaising with our lending institutions to give micro-loans at a very low-interest rate” for economic activities among the citizens.

APC national youth leader Abdullahi Israel said the visit was to congratulate the president on the party’s victory at the 2023 polls.

While assuring the president of their continued support, Mr Israel urged him to include them in appointments into the dissolved boards and agencies of government.

